21-year old attempts to die by suicide in Pimpri after admitting to molesting minor

PUNE A 21-year-old college student, booked for allegedly molesting a minor, attempted to die by suicide, after apologising to families involved in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 15-year-old girl who lives in the same housing society as the 21-year-old man. While the girl is a class 10 student, the accused is pursuing his first year of graduation, according to police.

The girl told her family on Sunday about a time when the accused called her to the terrace of the residential building and groped her.

The accused allegedly told her that he had seen her roaming with other boys and if she did not do as he said, he would tell her family members about it.

He threatened her and then proceeded to molest her, according to the victim’s complaint.

“She recently told her parents about what had happened. This incident had happened on October 28, 2020, at around 8pm. When she revealed it to her parents her parents contacted the man’s parents and he was confronted by all. He apologised to everyone for what he had done. We are not able to record his statement at this time as he is currently in ICU at a local hospital undergoing treatment for grievous injuries caused during his attempt to die by suicide,” said police sub-inspector Kavita Rupnar of Sangvi police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under sections 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections eight and 12 of the Protection of children from sexual offences Act (POCSO), 2012, has been registered at Sanghvi police station.