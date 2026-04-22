BETTIAH Twenty-two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly injuring three police personnel from Madhuban police station during a raid in Betauna village under Patahi police station area of Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said.

22 held for attacking 3 cops in E Champaran

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Investigating officer (IO) Neha Varsa was also suspended for ‘violating’ standard operating procedures (SOP). SP Swarn Prabhat said, “IO Neha Varsa conducted a raid in another police station’s jurisdiction with only two chowkidars and did not inform the local police station. She is being suspended. Failure to follow the SOP has tarnished the image of Bihar police.”

Madhuban SHO Praveen Kumar Pandey said that one Vikash Kumar, 25, a resident of Kajaraha in East Champaran district, was allegedly in a relationship with a woman for over three years. “During the course of their relationship, Vikash allegedly sexually exploited the woman on the pretext of marriage. When she became pregnant, he allegedly forced a miscarriage,” he said.

“The woman’s family members later learned that Vikash was set to marry someone else on April 22. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Vikash under BNS sections 69 (sexual intercourse on a false promise to marry or false employment promises) and 89 (causing miscarriage without consent). The team had gone to arrest him,” SHO Pandey added.

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{{^usCountry}} When the team went to arrest the accused, around 22 members of Vikash’s family and locals allegedly attacked them with stones. All three police personnel sustained injuries and a police vehicle was also damaged. The 22 accused have been charged under BNS, including section 191 (rioting) and section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the team went to arrest the accused, around 22 members of Vikash’s family and locals allegedly attacked them with stones. All three police personnel sustained injuries and a police vehicle was also damaged. The 22 accused have been charged under BNS, including section 191 (rioting) and section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). {{/usCountry}}

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