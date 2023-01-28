‘22-30 best time for motherhood,’ says Assam CM

The best time to become a mother is between 22 to 30 years of age, said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday and suggested women choose the right time to get married and become mothers.

The chief minister, who was at an event in Guwahati, said that a woman should not conceive too early or too late.

“For women, the best time to become a mother is between 22 to 30 years of age. If the women follow this, it’ll be good for both mother and the child,” Sarma said while suggesting women aged nearly 30 get married soon.

The statement comes ahead of the government’s efforts to bring down the number of mother and infant deaths in the state. According to Sarma, early marriage is one of the reasons for the high rate of mother and infant deaths in Assam.

“We are rapidly strengthening the medical infrastructure and appointing more nurses and doctors. At the same time, we need to address other issues resulting in the high rate of mother and infant deaths,” Sarma said.

“We are taking legal actions against the husbands forcing minor girls to become a mother. But at the same time, I would suggest women to become mother before 30. Late pregnancy also brings complections,” the chief minister added.

He suggested that nurses in Assam should be more merciful towards the patients, adding that the Assam government will train the nurses on appropriate behaviour with the patients.

“Mostly, the girls from financially backward families take the job of nurses, but unfortunately they behave wrong with poor patients,” Sarma said.

“We’ll teach them English, computer and also a course on how to behave better. That will transform them into skilful labourers and there are possibilities for jobs in countries like Singapore and Japan,” the chief minister added.