Gorakhpur: 22-year-old kills father over property dispute, held

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his 50-year-old father with an axe, over property issues in the village Jaitpur under Gorakhpur Industrial Authority police station of the district on Saturday. The accused did not flee the spot after the crime.

According to reports, the accused Nipendra Nishad was angry with his father, identified as Manoj Nishad alias Lukkar, for his decision of selling the property.

The police said, after killing his father, Nipendra did not try to run from the site and was arrested. The murder weapon was also recovered from the site and the body has been sent for autopsy, they added.

Circle officer Campierganj, Ratneshwar Singh confirmed that police have arrested Nipendra and have started an inquiry into the case.

According to reports, Manoj Nishad was a liquor addict and wanted to sell his property but his two sons and daughter were opposing it. On Friday night after taking dinner, Manoj went to sleep in his room in an inebriated state.

On Saturday morning when Manoj was sleeping his younger son, Nipendra attacked him on his neck and hand with the axe resulting in death on spot.

