22-year-old man injured in leopard attack near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Even after the forest department recently captured two leopards, the big cat attack incidents continue to cause fear among villagers living near the forests of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. According to reports, Satyendra was travelling from his home towards Amritpur when a leopard that was hiding near the roadside suddenly attacked him. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

In the latest incident, a leopard attacked a motorcycle rider near a roadside field in the Kakraha forest range within the sanctuary area on Friday. The injured man has been identified as 22-year-old Satyendra Maurya, a resident of the Yamunapar hamlet under Madhavapur Gram Panchayat.

According to reports, Satyendra was travelling from his home towards Amritpur when a leopard that was hiding near the roadside suddenly attacked him. The sudden assault caused him to fall off his motorcycle, leaving him injured. Hearing his cries, passers-by and villagers rushed to the spot and began shouting to scare the animal away. The leopard then fled towards the forest through the nearby fields.

Local residents immediately rushed him to the community health centre in Motipur, where he received medical treatment. The incident has been reported to forest officials, after which a forest department team was deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

Earlier, on March 6, a seven-year-old boy, Raghveer, was killed in a leopard attack in the Azamgarhpurwa hamlet of Karikot village within the sanctuary area. Following the tragic incident, the Katarniaghat Forest Division installed cages in the area and later captured one leopard there, while another was caught in the Shivpur area of the Bahraich forest division. However, leopard attacks have continued, increasing concerns among local residents.

Forest officials have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid venturing alone near forested areas, and immediately inform authorities if any wild animal is spotted.