22-yr-old Tamil Nadu man thrashes woman who wanted to break up, arrested: Police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Tiruchirappalli district for attacking a woman with whom he was in a relationship after she refused to marry him in view of continued opposition from her parents. Police said the public caught hold of the suspect after the victim collapsed and handed him over to the KK Nagar police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the brutal attack took place on Sunday evening and was captured on mobile phones by some passersby. The suspect, identified by the police as Naveen, has been arrested on charges of assault and attempted murder.

Police said the public caught hold of the suspect after the victim collapsed and handed him over to the KK Nagar police. The victim was admitted to the district government hospital, where she received medical attention.

A senior police officer said the man, who worked with a real estate firm, has been booked under several sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder. The victim had been in a relationship with Naveen for two years, but her family did not approve of the relationship. She had decided to end the relationship and move on in view of her family’s views.

But Naveen would have none of it. When they met on Sunday at his request, the conversation escalated into an altercation. Things soon got out of hand and Naveen allegedly assaulted her and even attacked her with a stone.