Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 23 deaths, 549 fresh covid cases in Punjab
others

23 deaths, 549 fresh covid cases in Punjab

Bathinda reported 71 cases, followed by 52 in Amritsar and 45 in Hoshiarpur. The number of active cases stood at 7,421, with the positivity rate of 0.94%.
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Health workers check on Covid-19 patients. (HT PHOTO)

Chandigarh Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 549 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 5,92,303, according to a medical bulletin. The infection has killed 15,826 in the state.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Bathinda reported 71 cases, followed by 52 in Amritsar and 45 in Hoshiarpur. The number of active cases stood at 7,421, with the positivity rate of 0.94%. With 1,173 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,69,056, as per the bulletin.

There are 168 critical patients who are on ventilator while 1,896 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,04,12,909 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported 22 cases. So far, the infection has claimed 806 lives with the UT’s infection count at 61,430, according to a medical bulletin. The UT has 353 active cases. Seventy patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 60,271, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,51,578 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP