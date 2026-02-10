Dhanbad district administration has issued show cause notices to 239 personnel who remained absent from the first training session conducted for the forthcoming Municipal General Election–2026, people aware of the development said on Tuesday. 239 staff served show cause notice for skipping poll training in Dhanbad

District election officer (municipal) and deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan said the 239 officials had been deputed earlier as polling personnel for the smooth conduct of civic polls. Appointment letters had already been sent to them in advance. However, they failed to attend the training session on the scheduled date.

Terming the absence as a serious matter, Ranjan said skipping election training amounted to arbitrariness, negligence and dereliction of duty. He emphasised that elections were a constitutionally significant responsibility, and participation in training was mandatory for all designated personnel.

“In an assignment as crucial as elections, remaining absent from training reflects irresponsibility and a violation of constitutional obligations,” the DC said.

The district administration has directed all 239 personnel to submit their explanation to the Personnel Cell within 24 hours. Failure to furnish a satisfactory response might invite further action as per election rules and service regulations, officials said.

The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring the successful and transparent conduct of the municipal election in the district.