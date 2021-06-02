24 arrested for assault on doctor in Assam’s Covid-19 care centre

The Assam police on Wednesday arrested 24 people for assaulting a doctor at a Covid Care Centre in Hojai district following the death of a patient a day earlier.

“Twenty-four culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the charge sheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

A video of the incident shot on a mobile phone purportedly shows the group of people hitting the doctor with a broom, utensils and kicking him while he lay on the ground. The video went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, the Hojai unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) threatened to boycott outpatient department services in hospitals in the district if the accused were not nabbed before 7am on Wednesday.

Following directions from Sarma, the accused were arrested around 4am on Wednesday.

According to a letter by the Hojai unit of IMA to the deputy commissioner of the district, the mob damaged the building and also ransacked instruments at the centre.

Health minister Keshab Mahanta said on Tuesday that attacks on doctors, healthcare workers, and other frontline workers will not be tolerated. “We will ensure security for them and anyone daring to touch them will be dealt with stringently.”

The doctor, who sustained injuries on his chest, abdomen, back, has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

The Assam Medical Service Association has asked all doctors and healthcare workers to wear black badges on Wednesday in protest against the attack.