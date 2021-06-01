Senior Assam police officer arrested for link to smuggling racket

Assam Police arrested a senior police officer on Monday for alleged involvement in a smuggling racket and seized unaccounted cash following raids related to the case on Sunday night.

Jatin Chandra Das, a deputy superintendent of police with the border wing of Assam Police in Dhubri district was caught following specific information about his nexus with smugglers, said a police statement.

“Based on credible information about the alleged nexus of the accused with smugglers, several raids have been conducted yesterday (Sunday) night by Dhubri police and [it] seized unaccounted cash [amounting to] ₹4.77 lakh,” said a statement issued by Assam Police.

The border wing of Assam Police is responsible for detection and deportation of foreigners (especially from Bangladesh) caught without travel documents, prevention of illegal entry of foreigners and joint patrolling of the Indo-Bangladesh border along with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

One smuggler Rafikul Pramanik was also arrested along with the police officer on Monday. They have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by public servants as well as under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Police officials refused to divulge exact details of Das’s involvement in the smuggling racket claiming investigations into the case were still underway.

Assam shares over 260 km long boundary with Bangladesh, and bordering districts, including Dhubri, are used for smuggling of cattle, drugs etc. apart from illegal entry of immigrants.

