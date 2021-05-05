24 firms hired for audit of SGPC’s religious, educational institutions

Months after controversy erupted over irregularities in appointment of auditors, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) hired 24 private companies to conduct financial audits of its religious and educational institutions.

Months after controversy erupted over irregularities in appointment of auditors, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) hired 24 private companies to conduct financial audits of its religious and educational institutions. “The 24 firms would be working at district-level to conduct internal audits of gurdwaras and educational institutions. As of now, we have roped in these firms for the financial year 2021-22 for an annual charge of ₹49 lakh. In case these firms find any irregularities during audit, they will have to bring it to the notice of the SGPC headquarters. Every firm will have to submit its report by the 10th of each month,” said SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday. She added, “Every firm will work under the rules promulgated by the SGPC. In addition to the audit, the staff of educational institutions and gurdwaras will also be given training on computerisation of records.” An Akal-Takht-appointed panel that probed into the misappropriation of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib had pointed out that timely computerisation of the accounts by the private firm hired for the purpose could have averted the incident.