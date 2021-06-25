24,000 quintal wheat grain siphoned off in Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar Over 24,000 quintal wheat grain, meant for distribution to the poor under the Atta Dal scheme, has been siphoned off from stock at Sultanpur Lodhi, district food supplies controller (DFSC), Kapurthala, has found in an inquiry.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal had ordered the probe after Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and members of the Kisan Union lodged multiple complaints on non-disbursement of wheat from October 2020 to March 2021 to beneficiaries; they had also raised the issue of poor quality.

Kapurthala DFSC Geeta Bishambhu had submitted her inquiry report with the director, food and civil supply department, on June 21. The names of four food inspectors of Sultanpur Lodhi have surfaced as key accused in the scam.

The report noted that the Sultanpur Lodhi centre of the department didn’t provide record of wheat distribution to the inspection teams despite repeated orders in May; later the DFSC received many other complaints following which a special inspection team was formed on June 9. The report added that depot holder association had brought into the notice of DFSC office that inspectors posted in Sultanpur Lodhi block didn’t release wheat despite repeated requests, while slips of beneficiaries were issued.

The probe has recommended action against staff posted at Sultanpur Lodhi centre of the food supplies department because many beneficiaries failed to take benefit of wheat due to their gross negligence. “The state government suffered huge financial loss and a dent in image due to staff negligence,: the report added.

“In Sultanpur Lodhi, there are 45 depots, of which 18 depot holders received wheat for distribution from food inspectors but they didn’t distribute the entire wheat as per rules. The inspection committee recorded statements of 25 depot holders, who confirmed that they didn’t receive wheat,” added the report.

The inspection report of wheat stock at Khera village of Sultanpur Lodhi shows that of 43,678 quintal of wheat, 4,357 quintal was released; 15,000-odd was found in stock and 24,000 quintal had been siphoned off.

The report added that the wheat at Khera village open stock was of poor quality and could not be counted. The DFSC also issued directions to food inspectors to shift the remaining stock from Khera village to a secure place. as the Food Corporation of India had recommended upgrade of the storage facility at Khera village.

The report recommended that the department staff posted at Sultanpur Lodhi had committed huge negligence and did not even listen to the district circle office of the department. “If staff officers had shifted the stock from Khera village, as per earlier orders the stock could have been safe,” it adds.

DFSC Geeta Bishambhu refused to comment. Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Charumita who has been conducting a parallel probe in the matter said she would submit the report in a day or two to Kapurthala deputy commissioner. MLA Cheema said, “Officials who caused sufferings of the poor must be punished.”