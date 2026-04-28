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249 pending warrants executed in Dhanbad in a day

Dhanbad Police executed 249 pending warrants in a major crackdown, arresting 34 individuals, to enhance law enforcement and deter absconders.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:59 pm IST
By Praduman Choubey, Dhanbad
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In a major crackdown to strengthen law and order, Dhanbad Police executed 249 pending warrants in a coordinated overnight operation across the district on Monday, officials said Tuesday.

249 pending warrants executed in Dhanbad in a day

The special drive, conducted on the instructions of SSP Prabhat Kumar, saw simultaneous action in all police station areas, creating a strong deterrent against absconders. The operation was led by DSPs and SDPOs in their respective jurisdictions, with close monitoring by the City SP and Rural SP.

According to the official press release issued by police, the executed warrants included 156 against accused persons, 59 witness warrants, three attachment warrants, and 31 permanent warrants—marking one of the most significant enforcement drives in recent times.

Police teams carried out multiple raids at different locations, resulting in the arrest of 34 accused persons, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

SSP Kumar said strict action would continue against those attempting to evade the law. “No negligence will be tolerated in executing pending warrants. We have set a target of achieving at least 50 per cent execution of pending warrants by the end of April,” he said.

 
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