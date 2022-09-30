24-year-old welder falls to his death in BKC

Mumbai: Late on Wednesday night, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police registered a case against unknown people for the death of a 24-year-old welder, Dheeraj Yadav, who fell while working on the roof of a terrace of Dhirubhai Ambani International Junior School campus.

The incident took place on September 23 and the man died on September 27. The case was registered in the night of September 28. Yadav fell from a height of 12ft, while a vertically placed pipe, on which he fell, led to his death.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Akib Shaikh, 24, the welding supervisor, who works with Vashi-based Insteel Engineers Private Limited. Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, said “Most of the work was completed and we went there to offer finishing touches.”

While he was working on the roof of the terrace, Yadav stood on an iron pipe, in the absence of a ladder or platform. “No adequate safety nets were provided, although the workers were provided safety belts. Dheeraj’s leg slipped from the iron pipe and he fell on a pipe that stood vertically, from a height of 12ft. He was hit on the left side of his chest,” said a police officer.

Shaikh, who at the time had come down for an errand, had heard Yadav calling out for help. “We rushed him to Gurunanak Hospital, in Bandra (East), where he died on Tuesday,” said Shaikh.

BKC police has registered a case against unknown people under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We will investigate the matter further,” said senior police inspector of BKC, Vishram Abhyankar.

Cops said that the work at Dhirubhai International Junior School was awarded to contractors and their role is being investigated.