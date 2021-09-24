Home / Cities / Others / 25 students injured after roof collapsed in Sonepat school
25 students injured after roof collapsed in Sonepat school

Around 25 students of Classes 3 and 4 were injured after the roof of a private school collapsed at Sonepat’s Bai village in Ganaur block on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
SEP 24, 2021

Around 25 students of Classes 3 and 4 were injured after the roof of a private school collapsed at Sonepat’s Bai village in Ganaur block on Thursday.

A teacher and three labourers also sustained injuries. Ganaur SDM Surender Dhoon said five students received serious injuries.

They were rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Khanpur Kalan, where they are undergoing treatment.

The Haryana government had declared holiday on Thursday on the martyrdom of Rao Tula Ram but the school was open.

