Sept 14, 2025
25-year-old pregnant woman found burnt on husband’s funeral day; 2 in-laws held in Tripura

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 06:19 pm IST

The deceased, Geeta Sutradhar’s mother lodged a complaint against her in-laws and said she was pregnant; police awaits postmortem report

Agartala: Tripura police on Saturday arrested the father-in-law and brother-in-law of a 25-year-old woman after her burnt body was found near the Sadhutilla rail bridge in West Tripura district on the day of her husband’s funeral ceremony, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder (Representative photo)

The deceased, Geeta Sutradhar’s mother lodged a complaint against her in-laws and said she was pregnant. “We will get more details after the postmortem,” an officer of the East Agartala Women Police Station said.

According to the police, Geeta Sutradhar’s husband, Prasenjit Sutradhar—an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)—had died of a serious head injury while working at a site four days ago.

“Prior to the funeral ceremony, Geeta was handed 40,000 from the ONGC and was promised more money later as compensation,” an officer said.

The deceased’s mother said that Geeta’s in-laws forced her to give them the money, and later on Saturday, they heard about the incident, the officer added.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder.

“We arrested the deceased’s father-in-law and brother-in-law. We shall produce them in court on Sunday,” the officer said.

