Home / Cities / Others / 25-yr-old school teacher abducted from Bhiwani village
others

25-yr-old school teacher abducted from Bhiwani village

A day after a 25-year-old teacher, who used to teach Physics at a private school in a Bhiwani village, was allegedly abducted by three persons when she was returning home, her family alleged that police are unable to trace the kidnappers and recover the woman
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Residents of the woman’s village took out a protest march on Wednesday and demanded safe return of the teacher. (AFP)

A day after a 25-year-old teacher, who used to teach Physics at a private school in a Bhiwani village, was allegedly abducted by three persons when she was returning home, her family alleged that police are unable to trace the kidnappers and recover the woman.

In his complaint, the teacher’s father said, “When my daughter did not return home on Tuesday afternoon, I called her but the phone was switched off. Then, we got information that three men had abducted her and her car was found around 3-km away from our village.”

“A witness told us that the three chased my daughter’s car and dragged her into their vehicle. We urged the police to trace and arrest them and rescue my daughter,” he added.

Residents of the woman’s village took out a protest march on Wednesday and demanded safe return of the teacher.

“It is worrisome that a female teacher was abducted in broad daylight. Police should arrest her abductors. We want safe return of the teacher,” the villagers said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Most gates outside Ludhiana’s residential areas illegal, reveals RTI

Ludhiana: 2 cars gutted as trash burning goes wrong!

HC adjourns cases listed in April to August

Ludhiana’s Covid cases in March surpassed count of previous 4 months

Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that six teams have been formed to trace the woman.

The three accused have been booked on kidnapping charges, police said.

“We are checking the woman’s call log for clues. We are searching the region and scanning CCTV footages from where the woman was abducted. We will take strict action against the abductors,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP