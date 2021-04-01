25-yr-old school teacher abducted from Bhiwani village

A day after a 25-year-old teacher, who used to teach Physics at a private school in a Bhiwani village, was allegedly abducted by three persons when she was returning home, her family alleged that police are unable to trace the kidnappers and recover the woman.

In his complaint, the teacher’s father said, “When my daughter did not return home on Tuesday afternoon, I called her but the phone was switched off. Then, we got information that three men had abducted her and her car was found around 3-km away from our village.”

“A witness told us that the three chased my daughter’s car and dragged her into their vehicle. We urged the police to trace and arrest them and rescue my daughter,” he added.

Residents of the woman’s village took out a protest march on Wednesday and demanded safe return of the teacher.

“It is worrisome that a female teacher was abducted in broad daylight. Police should arrest her abductors. We want safe return of the teacher,” the villagers said.

Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that six teams have been formed to trace the woman.

The three accused have been booked on kidnapping charges, police said.

“We are checking the woman’s call log for clues. We are searching the region and scanning CCTV footages from where the woman was abducted. We will take strict action against the abductors,” the SP added.