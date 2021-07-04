Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
26 booked for violating Covid norms at late night party in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran Police arrested 26 persons, including four women, for violating Covid-19 norms during a late-night party at a a restaurant in the city on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Tarn Taran Police arrested 26 persons, including four women, for violating Covid-19 norms during a late-night party at a a restaurant in the city on Saturday. The raiding team recovered 14 hookahs, eight bottles of whiskey and scotch, and 132 bottles of beer at the Irish Beach restaurant, bar and pool on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, city) Sucha Singh Bal conducted the raid about 10pm after getting a tip-off. He added, “The team found that those at the party had been violating Covid-19 norms.”

He said a case under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Excise Act and the Cigarette and Tobacco Act, 2003, had been registered against the restaurant’s owners.

Those found partying in the restaurant have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease, dangerous to life) of the IPC.

