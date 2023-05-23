Civil service exam 2022: With 5th rank, Assam doctor becomes topper among men

A 26-year-old doctor from Tezpur in Assam, Mayur Hazarika, secured 5th rank in the civil services examination 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Mayur Hazarika.

Hazarika, who is the topper among men, cleared the tough competitive exams in his first attempt and did so without any formal coaching and while pursuing his job as a medical officer with the National Health Mission, Assam.

“I am very happy. I had not expected such a high rank in my first attempt. I want to join the foreign service and serve my country, but it will depend on what service is allotted to me,” Hazarika told journalists at his home in Tezpur.

He had passed Class 10 in 2015 from Don Bosco School, Tezpur and his Class 12 board exam in 2017 from Ramanujan Junior College in Nagaon. He was ranked 10th in the state in Class 10 board exams and 9th in his Class 12 board exams.

Hazarika later joined the Guwahati Medical College Hospital where he pursued his MBBBS degree and after completion of his graduation, he started working as a doctor with the state government while continuing to prepare for civil service exams.

“Heartiest congratulations Mayur Hazarika for your outstanding performance in the 2022 UPSC civil service exam results. By securing 5th all India rank you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement is sterling and will inspire our youth to aspire for the best. Well done and my blessings,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Hazarika’s father is an engineer in the state government while his mother is a homemaker.

Women bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022. Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore secured the first position.

