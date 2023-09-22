275 world-class companies to converge for Investors’ Meet in U.P. on Sept 23

GREATER NOIDA At least 275 world-class companies are expected to participate in the investors’ summit scheduled at the Buddha International Formula One Circuit event venue on September 23.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in attendance at the meeting with these chief executive officers to discuss investment proposals and projects related to their units. These units may be set up in the Yamuna Expressway area, near the airport, or in other cities, according to officials.

The U.P. government aims to attract investors through the Moto GP Bharat event, which will host participants from approximately 30 countries. The U.P. government estimates that around 1.5 lakh viewers will be engaged with this event daily, which will commence on Friday and conclude on Sunday at BIC, located along Yamuna Expressway.

Approximately 10,000 foreigners will visit Greater Noida to witness this event, which will be telecasted in 200 countries. Tickets for this mega racing event are being sold online, with prices ranging from ₹800 to ₹1.80 lakh, as per officials. There are 11 teams participating in this event, with the final competition taking place on Sunday.

“Around 45 crore people will watch this event worldwide as it is being telecasted in 200 countries. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our world-class infrastructure, including expressways, airport connectivity set to begin next year, an investor-friendly industrial scheme, and improved law and order, creating a conducive ecosystem for businesses in all sectors, including the automobile industry,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive oficer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), a U.P. government agency coordinating the event.

The CM is scheduled to hold a roundtable conference (CEO Conclave) on Saturday with the CEOs of top companies attending ‘Moto GP Bharat.’ The CM will introduce the CEOs to emerging markets, infrastructure, connectivity, and other features and possibilities of Uttar Pradesh.

Leading companies such as Red Bull, Shell, B-Win, KTM, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha Motor, American Racing, Scorpion Racing, Alex Design and HJC Helmets, BMW, Oakley, Monster, Motul, Tissot, Repsol, Pollini, GoPro, Honda, Michelin, Amazon, DHL, and Petronas will be present.

YEIDA is keen to capitalise on this event as it is already planning to develop a dedicated Automobile Park spread over 500 acres of land in Sector 10, located in close proximity to the Noida airport under development at Jewar.

“We are in the process of acquiring around 1300 acres of land in Sector 10, and an automobile park will be developed on a 300-acre land parcel to cater to investors interested in establishing units related to automobile companies. However, if major players require larger land parcels for automobile units and present their plans at our event, we are prepared to provide them with bigger land parcels for the automobile park,” Singh added.

U.P. government’s Invest U.P. department will engage with Indian investors and international bike and car manufacturers at the investors’ summit.

“We will elucidate the opportunities and policies available in the state, particularly in the Yamuna Expressway area. If any company wishes to tour the area, arrangements can be made. A liaison officer has also been appointed to facilitate interactions with investors and create opportunities,” said a U.P. government official knowledgeable about the matter.

