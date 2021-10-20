Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 29-year-old biker killed in Landran hit-and-run mishap
others

29-year-old biker killed in Landran hit-and-run mishap

The victim and his cousin were commuting on a motorcycle from Kharar to Rajpura, when the accident took place in Landran
The car driver fled the scene, leaving the injured bleeding in Landran. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A rashly driver car claimed the life of 29-year-old motorcyclist in yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali district.

The deceased, Rajan Singh, was a resident of Friends Colony, Rajpura, Patiala district.

According to information, Rajan and his cousin Manoj were commuting on a motorcycle from Kharar to Rajpura around 3.15pm.

As they reached Landran, a recklessly driven car hit their two-wheeler and dragged it for a few metres, until a road divider brought the car to a halt.

Leaving Rajan and his cousin injured, the car driver sped away.

The injured were taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Rajan was declared brought dead, while Manoj is under treatment.

Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said the unidentified car driver had been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have traced the car’s registration number and will nab the driver soon. The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Seven test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Sangrur farmers remove uneven slabs acting as road dividers

Min temp in Pune stays below 20 deg C

GNDU, NDA sign MoU to ensure boarded out cadets continue studying with losing year
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP