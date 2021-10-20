29-year-old biker killed in Landran hit-and-run mishap

A rashly driver car claimed the life of 29-year-old motorcyclist in yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali district.

The deceased, Rajan Singh, was a resident of Friends Colony, Rajpura, Patiala district.

According to information, Rajan and his cousin Manoj were commuting on a motorcycle from Kharar to Rajpura around 3.15pm.

As they reached Landran, a recklessly driven car hit their two-wheeler and dragged it for a few metres, until a road divider brought the car to a halt.

Leaving Rajan and his cousin injured, the car driver sped away.

The injured were taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Rajan was declared brought dead, while Manoj is under treatment.

Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said the unidentified car driver had been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have traced the car’s registration number and will nab the driver soon. The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” he added.

