2-dose criteria might reduce number of students returning to colleges on Oct 12

PUNE From Tuesday onwards, college and university campuses across the state will go ‘live’, with in-person lectures.

As college administrations have geared up for the reopening, it is expected that fewer students might show up due to the “fully vaccinated” criteria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students without both doses of the Covid vaccine will not be allowed on campus.

The state higher education department has not issued clear guidelines about the reopening so there is some confusion in the city.

“We have not yet received any guidelines or instructions from the state higher education department about the opening up of college campuses and we are still waiting. Once we get it, then immediately we will issue our circular to all the affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. The colleges will open in phase-wise manner and cannot be started full-fledged, as there are certain limitations, safety-related issues and the criteria of two vaccination doses,” said Prof N S Umrani, SPPU pro-vice-chancellor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the reopening of hostels, he said, “Hostel admissions will happen once we receive clear guidelines about opening up of the hostels.”

There are 1,200 colleges affiliated to SPPU in three districts and the admission process of the majority of the courses is completed. Currently, online classes are on.

“I have taken the first dose of the vaccine last month and my second dose is scheduled next month now, but I want to desperately join college. This criterion needs to be changed and even one vaccine dose should be allowed,” said Mihir Kenjale a second-year commerce student.