A joint team of Jharkhand anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and Delhi Police special cell detained three Afghan nationals and a local person in connection with fake passport racket and suspected terror connection from Golmuri locality in Jamshedpur and Kapali in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of the state, people aware of the development said on Tuesday. 3 Afghans, local detained in Jamshedpur by J’khand ATS, Delhi police in espionage, fake passport racket

“Four persons have been detained, three of them Afghan nationals, staying in rented accommodation in a house under Golmuri police station (PS) in Jamshedpur and a local link from Kapali OP area. Delhi Police had arrested an Afghan national Mubiuddin Khan with a fake Indian passport from Delhi airport a couple of days ago. His interrogation revealed links in Jamshedpur. They are being interrogated for further insight into the fake passport racket and suspected espionage and terror connections,” Rishav Jha, Jharkhand ATS superintendent of police (SP), told HT on Tuesday.

The SP added that they had been served notice and documents and other digital materials were being examined.

Officials said the joint team of Jharkhand ATS and Delhi Police special cell picked up Mohd Ishtiyaq, Mohd Anwar Khan and Lambu from a house under Golmuri PS late Monday night. The team then picked up another person from a house under Kapali OP limits, who was suspected to be the local link.

“The three Afghan nationals had been residing in the city in rented accommodation with their families for a long time. They have managed fake Indian passports, Aadhaar Cards and Voter IDs and also been voting in the elections here. Mubiuddin was also arrested with similar documents along with a fake Indian passport as well as Afghan passport,” a senior official said, not willing to be quoted.

The trail of these latest detentions is allegedly linked to the Jamshedpur-based fake passport and degree racket mastermind Monazir Hossain who was arrested by Delhi police from his office at Zakir Nagar cross road no-17 in Azadnagar locality in Mango in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city on October 25, 2025.

His arrest was linked to a larger investigation that also involved his associates Akhtar Hussaini, arrested in Mumbai, and his brother Adil Hussaini, arrested in Delhi.

“Monazir Khan has been arrested on charges of helping Akhtar Hussaini procure fake Aadhaar and PAN cards in the name of Alexander Palmer in 2016-17 for ₹19, 000. Khan also provided Akhtar fake BSc, engineering (BE), MBA degrees. Khan also provided him three fake passports and all kinds of fake documents required to present him as a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC),” the official said.