3 Army officers from U.P. to be awarded Sena Medal

LUCKNOW For their valour during operations in Jammu & Kashmir, three Uttar Pradesh-based Army men will be awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) at the Central Command Investiture Ceremony, which is to be held at Jabalpur on February 8.

The brave hearts named for the honour are -- Varanasi-resident Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, Shahjahanpur-resident Major Akash Sen, and Jaunpur-resident Major Arjun Kumar.

In November 2021, Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, along with his ‘operational buddy’, engaged with two terrorists -- one of them being a category A terrorist -- in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and successfully eliminated them.

Earlier, in May 2021, Major Akash Sen led a team that apprehended the over-ground worker who had been helping three terrorists. The entire operation was conducted in extreme darkness and cold weather. Major Sen and his team were even able to identify the location of the terrorists and neutralise one of them from close range.

In a similar act of bravery in December 2021, Major Arjun Kumar led a successful operation in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. As Company Commander of the Company Operating Base, he was putting together a Quick Reaction Team upon receiving information about terrorist activity. However, the terrorist movement began while his team was still setting up a cordon. Nevertheless, his team was able to skillfully corner the terrorists and eliminate a category B terrorist.

Notably, Sena Medal is awarded to ‘members of the Indian Army, of all ranks, for individual acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage as have special significance for the Army’.