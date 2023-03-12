3 arrested for attacking tourists with weapons in Goa

Four people were arrested for attacking a group of tourists leaving them grievously injured over a minor altercation at a resort at Anjuna, a coastal village in north Goa, police said. The incident happened after a minor altercation. (Representative Image)

The victim, Jatin Sharma, alleged that he and his family were attacked with weapons by Royston Dias, Nyron Dias and Kashinath Agarwadekar, outside a hotel in Anjuna.

Sharma said the incident began after they reported an issue with the hotel staff to the hotel manager who reprimanded the staff. After the incident, the staff member called some of his friends and attacked the family outside the hotel.

Sharma also alleged that initially the case was only registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which allowed the accused to be promptly released.

“As soon as it was brought to notice of senior officers, Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been added and 3 accused arrested. Departmental action initiated against delinquent police officers of Anjuna police station,” said North Goa superintendent of police (SP), Nidhin Valsan.