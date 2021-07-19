3 booked for hacking into bank account of senior, transferring 38 lakh

PUNE Three men were booked for hacking into a bank account of a senior citizen and transferring ₹38 lakh from it, without the man’s knowledge.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Subodh Chandrakant Korde (61), a resident of Duplex 59 Woods in Kalewadi Phata, Wakad. He owns a business in Pune, according to the police.

The three men were identified as Subhomoy Vishwas, Sameer Tamang and Alok Pal, according to the complainant.

The transfer happened at 5:55pm on July 15 when the man was in his house, according to his complaint. A total of ₹38,04,000 was transferred over two days, according to the police.

“This is a case of SIM swap, cloning, and hacking. He had submitted his old SIM card at a BSNL office and in two days, he had received a new SIM. The hackers must have already known his information by some leaked data and transferred the money over two days,” said senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar of Wakad police station.

A case under Section 420 (Cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(C) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Wakad police station.