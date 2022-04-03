3 criminals loot ₹18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar
Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening.
Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation
Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday.
“A search operation has been launched to arrest the criminals. We are watching CCTV footages to identify the criminals,” said Vandana.
She said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.
“They held bank staff and customers hostage and forced cashier to open the currency chest and filled their bags with cash. They then downed the shutter of the bank from outside and escaped,” Vandana said.
The bank staff later informed the police about the incident.
Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products
Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams conducted inspections in various districts, and collected as many as 65 samples of milk and other products. Dr Singla further said that in SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand.
3rd Century BC Buddhist Stupa in Yamunanagar to get makeover
The historical Buddhist Stupa or brick Stupa built 2,400 years back by Mauryan king Ashoka, in Haryana's Yamunanagar, is scheduled to get a makeover with beatification works set to begin. The monument, spread across 100 sq-m in Chaneti village, dates back to third century BC, and is almost 8km away from the district headquarters. It is an important site of religious tourism for Buddhists around the world.
Haryana CM condemns Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal
Condemning a resolution moved in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Haryana chief minister said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.
ASI who shot himself dead ‘killed’ son over argument
A father-son duo goes to purchase a car, an argument ensues, and the father allegedly shoots his son dead on March 28. Remorseful and depressed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police, shot Jasbir's too with his service revolver at his home in Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday. Jasbir was posted at the Amritsar airport police station.
Ludhiana | PAU bags two new projects in bee-keeping
The National Bee Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India (GOI), has sanctioned two new projects in apiculture for the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission scheme. Dr Amit Choudhary and Dr Bharathi Mohindru are the principal investigators of the projects. They stated that the projects will help in building necessary infrastructure and developing technologies in areas of bee-pathology and bee-breeding.
