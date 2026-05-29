3, including minor, booked for passport fraud

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has booked three suspects for allegedly obtaining multiple passports using forged documents, fake names and addresses, an officer said on Thursday.

Police said the Delhi regional passport office (RPO) had filed a complaint with the Haryana director general of police this February. (Representative photo)

The suspect includes a couple and their minor son. A case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420(cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act at City Sohna police station on May 23.

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Police said the Delhi regional passport office (RPO) had filed a complaint with the Haryana director general of police this February.

The matter came to light before the passport division while processing a minor boy’s application earlier this year. “In the data, they found that the minor was already issued a passport with a different name in 2021,” the officer said, adding that the parents’ names, date of birth and address were different in both of the boy’s applications.

The passport division also found that his father had applied for a passport in 2012, but it was rejected due to an adverse police report. However, he received a passport in 2023, but with a different name, the officer said.

The boy’s mother had received two separate passports in 2012 and 2023, each with a different name.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior Gurugram police official said the Haryana police special task force is expected to carry out the investigation. “Delhi RPO has requested the police headquarters for investigation by STF, suspecting a larger nexus,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior Gurugram police official said the Haryana police special task force is expected to carry out the investigation. “Delhi RPO has requested the police headquarters for investigation by STF, suspecting a larger nexus,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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