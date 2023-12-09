3 killed, 3 injured in road mishap on Gagalheri-Muzaffarnagar highway

Three people were killed, and three others were injured after a dumper hit an auto in the service lane of Gagalheri-Muzaffarnagar state highway near Nangal town on Saturday morning.

Two residents of Jainpur village, Lucky, 18, and Noman, 20, died, along with another unidentified person, said Sagar Jain, SP (Rural) of Saharanpur. The deceased had arrived in Nangal town for some work and were waiting for a vehicle at the service lane.

“The dumper hit the auto in an attempt to save three motorcycle-borne youths. Lucky, Noman, and an unidentified person were crushed under the dumper and died on the spot. The three persons sitting in the auto sustained injuries,” said Jain, adding that the injured were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Jain added that the village is situated on both sides of the highway, and villagers have no option but to cross the highway, risking their lives to visit places.

Angry residents, however, staged a dharna and blocked the state highway for hours, demanding the presence of highway authorities and seeking assurance for the construction of an overbridge to prevent such incidents in the future.

The state highway remained jammed for hours due to the dharna, and police somehow persuaded villagers to end the blockade.