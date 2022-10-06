3 killed as car skids off, falls 50 feet down in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

Three people were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off a road and fell around 50 feet down on Thursday in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar. The bodies of three have been recovered while the injured has been hospitalised, police said.

“We received information [about the accident] around 1.52am on Thursday and launched a rescue operation immediately. Three people died on the spot. One person, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital,” said Bageshwar police station in-charge Kailash Negi.

The four were on their way home in Simtoli after attending a Ramleela show when the driver lost control over the car

The three who died were identified as Vijay Singh, 30, Rohit Singh, 20, and Sunil Singh, 21, and the injured Manoj Kumar, 35, the driver.

“The driver was stuck in the car. We took him out...The bodies have been handed over to their relatives after postmortem,” said Negi.