3 killed in bldg collapse in Mathura; accused booked for culpable homicide

A case has been registered for culpable homicide against the named accused in the building collapse incident in Masani area of Mathura on Sunday in which three people lost their lives. Site of house collapse in Masani area of Mathura (HT Photo)

SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar has declared an award of ₹25,000 on the arrest of the accused. DM Mathura has already ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

The case was registered on Monday at Govind Nagar police station on the complaint of one Hemant Kumar aka Kanha, a resident of Maya Teela, Kachhi Sadak in Mathura, where the building collapse incident took place on Sunday.

Sunil Chain and his unidentified associates have been named in an FIR registered under section 105 (culpable homicide) of Bhartiya Nyayay Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant has alleged that accused Sunil Chain was undertaking digging work at a mud mound on which the building stood. The accused was informed that such digging work would make houses over it vulnerable to collapse, but the accused and his associates did not pay heed to the apprehensions raised which ultimately led to collapse of multiple houses, including that of complainant Hemant Kumar, stated the FIR registered.

According to FIR (copy of which is with HT), the houses collapsed on Sunday in daytime and three people got trapped in the debris. Those killed were later identified as Totaram (35), brother of the complainant besides two minor sisters Yashoda (06) and Kajal (04) who had reached here for a function.

District magistrate of Mathura CP Singh had already ordered a magisterial probe in this incident. “ADM finance and revenue Pankaj Kumar Verma will conduct the enquiry and submit the report,” said DM Mathura CP Singh.

Regarding allegations of digging work being undertaken at this land owned by a religious trust, DM said that the enquiry will cover all these aspects. “I was told that a wall was being built there,” he added.

A team of NDRF and SDRF were called from Agra to undertake rescue work which continued till late Sunday night.