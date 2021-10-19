Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 3 kin of woman held for murder of inter-caste couple
others

3 kin of woman held for murder of inter-caste couple

The post-mortem reports show that they were strangulated, Moga police have said adding that the abduction of victims happened on Sunday
The intercaste couple had taken shelter in Moga, police said, adding that the bodies had been cremated in a Fazilak village. (HT file)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Moga Police on Monday rounded up three relatives of a newly-wed woman for allegedly abducting and killing an intercaste couple at Sappanwali village in Fazilka district. Rohtash Singh, 25, and Suman Devi, 23, had tied the knot in a Chandigarh court on October 1.

For now, they had taken shelter at Rohtash’s brother-in-law Sukhdev Singh’s house at Moga’s Raunta village. On Sunday, relatives of Suman abducted them from there. A few hours later their bodies were found on a street in Sappanwali village. Their bodies were cremated at this village itself on Monday morning.

The three accused are Mohinder Singh, Bipin Kumar, alias Bappu, and Aman alias Pali, of Sappanwali. Nihal Singhwala police station in-charge Nirmaljit Singh said, “We have rounded up three persons in connection with the murder. The postmortem reports record that the couple was strangulated to death.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hazratganj lit up to dazzle, courtesy LMC

1 killed in gunfight between two NSCN factions in Nagaland

Kushinagar international airport opening: Kala namak rice to be given to world guests as Buddha’s prasad

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Manipur
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP