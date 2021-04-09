3 months after vaccination drive, just 60% of Punjab’s health workers have taken 1st dose

Punjab has been requesting the Centre to change its vaccine strategy and allow vaccination for less than 45-year-olds in view of the spike in covid numbers, but the state’s execution of the existing drive has been poor. In almost three months, since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, Punjab has given the first shot to only 60% (six of every ten) health workers and the front-line workers.

Till April 8, around 1.54 lakh health care workers have taken the first dose, with 375 workers inoculated on Thursday.

There has not been a single day when the state has managed to meet its target for vaccination of health care workers. According to the Centre’s notification, health workers include doctors, nurses, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, paramedical staff, support staff, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and medical students. Officials, who are part of the vaccination drive, said the state continues to be the worst-performing state in the country to vaccinate its registered health workers.

Last month, Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had warned health workers, who do not get vaccinated despite being given repeated opportunities. “If health workers get infected at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and will not be allowed quarantine/isolation leave,” Sidhu had warned. No change, however, is even now visible on the ground.

Officials said ASHA workers and ANMs have been found to be the major defaulters, who were on field duties. Officers claim they have been using their own vaccination as a bargaining chip to get their pending demands approved from the state government.

“What will happen, even if we get ourselves vaccinated? If we can survive in the first wave when the government did not provided us anything, we will live even without the vaccination. We won’t take the jabs till the government accepts our demands,” said state president of ASHA workers’ association, Kiranjeet Panjola. They want better working conditions and pay.

Punjab health and family welfare director Dr KB Singh said, “The stubbornness of a few is responsible for this. Unfortunately, a few health workers have not understood that the vaccine is for their safety and to protect their family members as well. We have held meetings, but to no avail.”

In stark contrast to the health workers, 92% of front-line workers have already received the first shot. Among front-line workers, Punjab Police, which is the largest component in this category, is the best performer with around 90% already taking the first dose.