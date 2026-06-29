3 of a family crushed to death while heading to BRD medical college

In a devastating road accident in Kushinagar, three members of a family, including a mother, her son and daughter-in-law, were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Pattan Crossing on Saturday evening while they were on their way to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur, for treatment.

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SHO of Kotwali police station, Sanjay Dubey, said the accident occurred near Sonbarsa Pattan village under the Ahirauli Bazar police station limits on the Hata-Pipraich Road.

The deceased were identified as Vivek Singh, 25, his wife Shalu Singh, 21, and his mother Madhuri Devi, 55, residents of Dwami Patti village.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared all three brought dead.

According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that the victims were thrown nearly six feet away from the motorcycle. They were subsequently crushed by the speeding car after falling onto the road, resulting in fatal injuries.

The tragic incident triggered public outrage, with locals blocking traffic and demanding compensation for the bereaved family and the immediate arrest of the driver.

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{{^usCountry}} Circle officer (CO) Kasya, Kundan Kumar Singh, said the car’s driver has been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle officer (CO) Kasya, Kundan Kumar Singh, said the car’s driver has been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the driver involved in the accident has been taken into custody. Further legal action is underway,” the officer said.

Officials said the exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and possible drunken driving may have contributed to the crash. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is in progress.