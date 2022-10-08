Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 3 of a family found murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

3 of a family found murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

others
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 02:23 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh police said the victims were killed with sharp-edged weapons inside their house and therefore they are suspecting that the accused was known to the family

Police said that witchcraft could be the reason behind the killing. (Representative Image)
ByRitesh Mishra

A man, his wife and their daughter were found murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said on Friday.

Senior police officials said that witchcraft could be the reason behind the killing but they are investigating the case from all angles. Police said that they have also detained three people and quizzing is going on.

“The bodies were found in Kadamtoli village on Thursday and the deceased have been identified as Arjun Tendua (43), his wife Firni Tendua (40) and daughter Sanjana (19),” said superintendent of police (SP), Jashpur, D Ravishankar.

The officer further said that the victims were killed with sharp-edged weapons inside their house and therefore police are suspecting that the accused was known to the family.

“The locals have given statements that the family has been engaged in witchcraft for a long time. People used to fear the family because they believed that they had some supernatural powers. We have a lead that a person from the village was upset with the victims over some witchcraft issues. We have detained a few people and investigation is going on,” said the SP.

A case of murder has been registered and all efforts are being made to solve the crime, he added.

“The reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. On Friday, police found that the man was also having a land dispute on which another team is working,” added the SP.

In August, two people fell prey to black magic in Chhattisgarh after a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his parents in connivance with his relatives in Jashpur district, offering them as sacrifice at the behest of a ‘tantric’ (shaman) to cure his mentally-ill elder brother.

Witchcraft cases are mostly reported in Central and Eastern rural parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Dr Dinesh Mishra, an activist who filed an RTI on the witchcraft cases in Chhattisgarh, claimed that between 2006 and 2017 , a total of 1,357 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh mainly in Jashpur, Janjgir-Champa and Koriya districts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

