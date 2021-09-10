Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 of family killed in Chhattisgarh; probe on

Police said that bodies were found on Thursday and the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three members of a family, including a woman and a child, were killed with sharp-edged weapons in Udaipur area of Surguja district , police said on Thursday.

Police said that bodies were found on Thursday and the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem examination and investigation has started. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Lenga village under Udaipur police station area. A forensic team, along with a dog squad, was also sent to the spot but till now we have no leads in the case. The bodies bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon,” Vivek Shukla, assistant superintendent of police, Surguja told HT.

The deceased have been identified as Megharam Sirdar (50), his daughter-in-law Kalawati Sirdar (27) and his 10-year-old grandson.

On Thursday, villagers informed police after they saw the bodies of the child and his grandfather outside their house while the woman was lying dead inside the house premises.

