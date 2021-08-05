3 of family reported missing booked in chit-fund cheating case worth 2 crore

PUNE Three members from a family have been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday, for cheating 65 people of ₹2 crore in a community chit fund scheme a day after a relative reported the family members missing.

The three accused include Pushpa Satpute, her husband Parshuram Satpute and their elder son Sagar Satpute, all residents of Sajjangad Colony in Rahatani, Pune, according to police.

“Their’s is a 10–15-year-old business which had earned lots of goodwill in the neighbourhood. The wife of their younger son has reported them to have been missing since a few days. The investors said that they could not get a hold of them since July 28,” said sub-inspector S Jagtap of Wakad police station, who registered the case. Another official of Wakad police station is now investigating the case.

The Satputes are accused of duping at least 65 people of a total of ₹2,04,24,110, according to the police. The number will go up if more complainants come ahead, according to the police.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3 and 4 of The Price and Chits and Money Circulation Act, 1978 has been registered at Wakad police station.