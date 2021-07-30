Home / Cities / Others / 3 suspected drones spotted in J-K’s Samba district
3 suspected drones spotted in J-K’s Samba district

(PLAYBACK) HT Correspondent JAMMU: Suspected drones were spotted again in Jammu and Kashmir, this time at three different locations in Samba district late on Thursday evening, officials said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:57 PM IST

(PLAYBACK)

HT Correspondent

JAMMU:

Suspected drones were spotted again in Jammu and Kashmir, this time at three different locations in Samba district late on Thursday evening, officials said.

“The first suspected drone was spotted in the Bari Brahmana area, the second was seen in Chilyari area along the Indo-Pak International Border and the third one was spotted in Ghagwal area of Samba near Jammu-Pathankot national highway,” said Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma said, “they were blinking objects at the three locations and we suspected them to be drones. The BSF opened few rounds of fire at the one that appeared over Chilyari along the border.”

He informed that searches were launched in all three places on Thursday evening and continued till Friday morning but nothing incriminating was found.

The SSP ruled out the possibility of drones having dropped arms, ammunition or IEDs in these areas. However, a high alert has been sounded in the entire Samba district.

On July 23, the police shot down a hexacopter carrying a “ready to be used” 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector along the Indo-Pak border.

