3 teenagers drown in stream in AP’s Prakasam district

Three teenagers, who went for a swim in a stream, drowned in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Musi stream at Podavaripalem village near Ponduru on Sunday evening. The bodies of the three victims were recovered on Monday morning after an intense search.

The three boys belong to M Nidamanuru village of Tangutur block and were studying in the local zilla parishad school, one in Class 7 and the other two in Class 8 and 9, the police said.

Tangutur police station sub-inspector Khadar Basha told HT that the victims, along with their friends, were playing cricket at an open place close to the stream on Sunday evening. “After the play, all others returned home except these three who went to the stream for a swim,” he said.

Though some agricultural workers nearby warned them against going into the water, the boys did not heed to their advice. “Apparently, they did not gauge the depth of the stream, which was about 10 feet, and drowned within minutes,” Basha said.

When the boys did not return home till late in the evening, the parents got panicky and started searching for them. “When they came to know that their children went for a swim in Musi stream, they informed us and we rushed to the spot to take up a search operation,” the SI said.

The police took the help of local swimmers and fishermen to search for the boys, but they gave up as it was too dark. “On Monday morning, we resumed search operations and recovered the bodies of the three boys,” he said.

The police shifted the bodies of the victims to the local government hospital for postmortem examinatioin. “We have booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating,” Basha said.

