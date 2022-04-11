3 women including 2 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for infiltration, trafficking

AGARTALA: Three women including two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for alleged infiltration in Tripura soil and trafficking, police said. They were arrested near Dharmanagar Railway Station in North District.

The two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Shazeeda Khatun (25), Kajali Akhtar (24) were known to have intruded into Tripura from Bangladesh three days ago in search of jobs. During their stay, they came in contact with one Nargis Akhtar (27), resident of Bagma in Tripura’s Gomati district through an acquaintance.

“We only found two bags full of their garments with them. Only Nargis could show her documents of her nationality. The rest two told us they came from Dhaka in Bangladesh. We are investigating to find out further details, “ said a senior police official of Dharmanagar sub division.

After the arrest, police charged them under Section 370 (trafficking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Passports Act.

The official quoted above added that Kajali and Shazeeda were supposed to go to Guwahati via train from Dharmanagar Railway Station. Nargis was about to see them off at the railway station.

In their preliminary investigation, the police didn’t find the trio women’s link with any criminal activity in the past.