3,050 containment zones in Lucknow, Indira Nagar tops list with 400

LUCKNOW As the number of containment zones in Lucknow crossed the 3,000-mark (3050), the district administration and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) geared up to implement UP government’s fresh guidelines aimed at re-defining containment zones here.

As per the guidelines, an area within a radius of 25 metres will be a containment zone in case of emergence of single Covid-19 case while 50-metre radius area will be a containment zone in case of two or more cases and will be considered as a cluster.

Elaborate arrangements were in place to cater to the needs of people residing in the affected areas, said officials.

LMC officials said till now a containment zone was restricted to the house of a Covid-affected individual. But in case the number of infected people is more than one in a lane, the entire lane will be defined as a containment zone.

“With the new guidelines, the area within 25 metres radius will be defined as a containment zone, if one person is found infected. However, if the number of people is more than one in an area, the containment zone would be established in 50-metre radius of the area,” said Dr SK Rawat, nagar swasthya adhikari, LMC, who ensures the establishment of containment zones.

The nagar swasthya Adhikari said there were over 3,050 containment zones in the city.

LMC records suggest that Indira Nagar tops the list of areas having maximum containment zones. There are over 400 containment zones in Indira Nagar locality – starting from Khurram Nagar to Chinhat crossing. Second on the list was Gomti Nagar, which had around 300 containment zones.

Similarly, Aliganj had 182 containment zones, Alambagh 200, followed by Ashiana 190.

“We have passed on the fresh containment zone guidelines to the officials. They will ensure strict implementation of guidelines,” added Rawat.

Meanwhile, the district administration was re-introducing door-to-door home delivery system in areas having containment zones.

“We have decided to restore door-to-door home delivery system in areas having containment zones. The facility is aimed at ensuring regular supply of essential goods to people residing in affected areas,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow.

Prakash said the administration had prepared a list of delivery boys, traders and shops and circulated their phone numbers among the people through local corporators.

“The Covid surge is worrisome. And the large number of containment zones is making the situation more deplorable,” said Prakash Sharma, who resides in A Block of Indira Nagar (one of the most affected areas).

Sharma said though the administration claimed to have made elaborate arrangements for door-to-door delivery of essentials, the picture here remained different. “Most of the time, phone numbers of delivery boys remain busy, possibly due to bulk orders. And many times they are not keen on delivering goods in small quantities,” he lamented.

Dileep Srivastava, corporator of Maithlee Sharan Gupta ward (Indira Nagar), claimed to have made all possible arrangements to cater to the needs of people. “We are ensuring regular supply of essentials and medicines. We have circulated our mobile numbers among people who are free to call us round the clock. However, there are chances when one may skip the order due to bulk orders,” he said.

.