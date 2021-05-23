Home / Cities / Others / 3,057 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths in Pune district on Sunday
3,057 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:02 PM IST
PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 3,057 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Sunday. The district also reported 93 deaths due to the infection. This takes the total count in the district to 0.99 million, of which 0.936 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 11,474, with 51,182 active cases undergoing treatment in hospital or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 1,644 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count up to 2,79,066. With 84 deaths reported on Sunday, the toll in rural areas went up to 3,403.

Pune city reported 786 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count up to 4,79,901. With nine deaths reported on Sunday, the toll went up to 6,377. PCMC reported 627 new Covid-19 cases. The progressive count in PCMC stands at 2,40,201. No deaths were reported on Sunday. The PCMC death toll stands at 1,634.

The state reported that 29,177 patients have been discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 51,40,272. The recovery rate in the state is 92.12%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%. Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine and 21,771 people are in institutional quarantine.

