31 persons succumb to Covid at PGIMS, Rohtak in 2 weeks

In the past two weeks, 31 persons have succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:43 AM IST
A medical professional administering anti-Covid vaccine to a senior citizen at PGIMS in Rohtak. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

In the past two weeks, 31 persons have succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak.

PGIMS spokesman Dr Gajender Singh said that they are conducting 600 tests per day and this month, 31 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

“Maximum people who died of the virus had co-morbidities. We are conducting RT-PCR tests and there is no shortage of beds, medicines or injections at the institute. If the situation worsens, we will turn other wards into Covid special wards,” Dr Singh added.

On spike in cases, he said that the second wave is severe and they are acting swiftly to check spread of the contagion and provide rapid vaccination.

“In January-February and the first two weeks of March, when cases started to decrease, safety norms were not followed by people. This led to spike in cases during the second wave,” the PGIMS spokesman added.

“We will be able to find out whether the first wave was more severe or the second one after seeing the nature of the virus by May. Our focus is on testing, tracking and providing treatment,” a senior PGIMS doctor said.

“People should come forward for vaccination. We have two options to tackle the virus - get the vaccine and develop antibodies in our body. People have to take precautions and follow safety guidelines,” the doctor added.

He said that people are still reluctant to get the vaccine and need to be made aware of its importance.

