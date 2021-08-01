32 new Covid cases in UP, no death

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported zero fresh fatalities among Covid positive patients on Saturday. Earlier, the state had reported no deaths on July 26.

“There were 32 new cases and 48 patients recovered. The daily positivity rate is now 0.01% and overall positivity rate in the state is 2.6%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press conference.

Of the total 712 active cases under treatment 452 are in home isolation and remaining in Covid facilities. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.6%,” he said.

The state has tested over 6.55 crore samples till now, including over 2.51 lakh in the past 24 hours, and 131973 RT PCR samples were sent to labs for testing a day before, according to the health department.

“Lucknow has reported a total of 23,8,575 Covid cases till now, of which 23,5,870 have recovered and the recovery rate is 98.86%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Fifty-five districts in the state reported zero fresh Covid cases and the remaining 20 districts reported cases in single digit where the highest number of 5 was reported from Prayagraj. Among the total active cases under treatment, Mainpuri has the highest 71, followed by Prayagraj (66) and Lucknow (54), according to the data from the state health department.

Prasad said the Covid infection rate was at lowest levels but the threat was still there. People from other states were coming to Uttar Pradesh, hence caution was necessary. “It is important to ask people from other states to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. The state has already introduced measures to test people coming from states with high positivity rate,” he said.