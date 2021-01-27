323 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune dist

PUNE The district reported 323 new cases and four deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

As of January 27 the district has reported 3.86 lakh cases of which 3.65 lakh have recovered, 7,948 have been reported dead and 12,692 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 134 new cases taking the total cases to 197,790 and two deaths which took the death toll to 4475. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 77 new cases taking the total to 96,730 while two deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,312. Pune rural reported 112 new cases which took the total cases to 92,023 while no deaths were reported. The death toll in rural Pune stands at 2,123.

The state health department reported that 2, 556 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.20 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.26%. Also, 2,171 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.15 lakh. Besides, 32 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,125. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%. Out of 1,43,67,094 laboratory samples 20,15,524 have been tested positive (14.03%) for Covid until January 27. Currently, 2,00,159 people are in home quarantine and 2,615 people are in institutional quarantine.