34 died in 24 hrs in rain-related incidents; CM announces ex-gratia

LUCKNOW At least 34 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning and other rain-related incidents within 24 hours as the state experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to information made available by the relief commissioner’s office, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 due to drowning, and five due to heavy rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence over the loss of lives due to lightning, drowning and heavy rainfall in the state. He has given instructions to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He has also given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in various natural calamities.

As per the details provided by the relief commissioner’s office, one died in each of the following districts -- Etawah, Unnao, Agra and Ballia, two each in districts Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj and Ghazipur and four in Mainpuri have lost their lives due to lightning. There has been one death in Sant Kabir Nagar district, two in Badaun, four in Bareilly, and five in Rae Bareli due to drowning. Meanwhile, there has been one casualty each in Etah, Kannauj, and Kaushambi districts. Another two casualties were reported from Muzaffarnagar due to heavy rainfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON