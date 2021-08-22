Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
35 hurt in bus-truck collision in Himachal’s Solan

By Press Trust of India, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A truck and a bus overturned after colliding on Kalka-Shimla national highway in Solan on Sunday. (ANI)

At least 35 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Solan on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The incident took place near Jabli-Dharampur at around 11.30am.

The truck carrying three persons hit the rear end of the bus carrying 32 passengers, he said.

The Chandigarh-bound bus and the truck were on their way to Kalka. Both the vehicles overturned after the collision.

The injured have been admitted to the Dharampur civil hospital for treatment.

Four passengers, including a minor, were critically injured and have been referred to a hospital in Solan, an official said.

