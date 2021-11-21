35-yr-old man arrested in Assam’s Cachar for raping 15-yr-old autistic girl

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly raping a 15-year-old autistic girl who cannot speak, officials said. The incident happened on Friday afternoon when the girl was alone at home and her parents were at work. Both her parents are daily wage labourers and residents of Ledia tea garden located in Lakhipur Legislative Assembly constituency. The accused is also a resident of the same area.

The father informed the police that on Friday evening when he returned home along with his wife, they saw their child crying in pain.

“Her grandmother was trying to calm her but we could feel her situation. She cannot speak but we know her language. What she indicated, showed that she was sexually assaulted. Talking further we identified the culprit and lodged a complaint at the local police station.”

The mother said, “It was a tough decision to go to the police because it can increase her mental trauma further but we just cannot let the culprit move free after committing such a crime. We want strict punishment for him.”

According to the police officials, they arrested the person on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father. The accused absconded after molesting the girl on Friday. He was arrested from a house in Ledia tea garden on Saturday morning and was produced at the court on the same day.

Officer in-charge of Joypur Police Outpost, Manir Uddin, said, “The little girl cannot speak and the accused has admitted that he forced himself on her when she was alone at home. The victim was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. We have collected the reports from SMCH and her statement will be recorded once she recovers physically.”

He also informed that the accused has been sent to Silchar Central Jail as per the Court’s order. Police will continue investigating and recording statements.