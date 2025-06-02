363 evade stamp duty worth 1.9cr, 1.6cr recovered; 123 yet to pay

People are buying houses and plots, but many have been evading stamp duty, causing losses of crores to the government. Acting on complaints, district officials identified 363 individuals over the past year who collectively evaded ₹1.9057 crore in stamp duty, stated officials on Sunday. AIG (Stamp) Rakesh Chandra said that in the last one year, 363 people who had stolen stamps worth ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh have been detected. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Following hearings in the court of assistant inspector general (Stamp), notices were issued to all 363 people. Of these, 235 deposited ₹1.6626 crore after challans were issued, but officials admitted that notices had no effect on the remaining 127 people.

The process of issuing recovery certificates (RCs) against these people has now started, they added.

Confirming the move, AIG (Stamp) Rakesh Chandra said that in the last one year, 363 people who had stolen stamps worth ₹1 lakh to ₹8 lakh have been detected.

After receiving complaints, a survey was conducted and notices were issued to all involved by the court. While most individuals came forward and a significant portion of the challan amount has been recovered, 123 defaulters still haven’t paid their dues, he said.

Action is now being taken to issue recovery certificates (RCs) against them, he added.

Stamp duty in UP varies depending on one’s gender and deed type. However, paying stamp duty is mandatory when buying a property, as this ensures that the transaction is legal. Moreover, stamp duty in UP ranges from 5% to 7% of the property’s market value or the circle rate, whichever is higher.