3,705 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 3,705 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday. The district also reported 24 more deaths due to the infection. This took the total count in the district to 0.98 million, of which 0897 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 10,541 with 72,089 active cases undergoing treatment in hospital or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 2,053 new cases which takes the progressive count to 2,68,559. With 11 deaths the toll in the rural area went up to 2,834 on Tuesday.

Pune city reported 1,090 new cases, which takes the progressive count to 4,74,906. With 13 more deaths, the toll is now 6,104. PCMC reported 562 new cases and the progressive count went up to 2,36,921. No deaths were reported in PCMC on Tuesday. The PCMC death toll stands at 1,545.

The state reported 52,898 patients discharged on Tuesday, which takes the total count to 49,27,480. This recovery rate in the state is 90.69%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.54%. Currently, 30,97,161 people are in home quarantine and 25,004 are in institutional quarantine.